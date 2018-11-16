New department considers factors to improve overall health in central Illinois

The Department of Population Science and Policy – Southern Illinois University School of Medicine’s first new department in nearly three decades, aims to be a champion for rural Illinoisans.

To improve the health and wellness in the 66 counties of central and southern Illinois, the department will identify community-based interventions and study how factors such as poverty, access to healthcare, education and housing affect people living in rural communities.

