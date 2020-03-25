New business hoping to open in Chandlerville

Potential buyers for Slick Penny’s in Chandlerville is seeking a liquor license. During the March 11 meeting of the Chandlerville Village Board, it was reported the buyers were seeking permission to have a tiny house placed on a foundation with septic, water and electricity within the village. To purchase a liquor license it was believed that buyers must have a residence in the village. However, when village attorney Clay Nordseik reviewed the ordinance, he discovered there was no provision for residency. Mayor Tim Richard will contact the buyer to discuss the matter.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.