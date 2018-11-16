Museum features Christmases past

Visitors will get the chance to see Christmases past when the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield presents a new exhibit showing how four different presidents celebrated the holidays.

“Holidays at the White House: A Presidential Christmas” features decorations, photographs and gifts from the administrations of Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush. Special decorations, graphics and video projections add to the exhibit’s festive feel.

