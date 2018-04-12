Mt. Sterling YMCA to host Healthy Kids Day

The Mt. Sterling Community Center YMCA is holding a community event to inspire kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

The free event will be held Saturday, April 21, from 9 – 11:30 a.m. It will features activities such as bounce houses, games, crafts, family fitness classes, community vendors, and healthy snacks to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.

For more information, contact Emily Reuschel at 217-773-2230 or ymcareuschel@casscomm. com. ‘Like’ the YMCA on Facebook or ‘Follow’ on Instagram to keep up to date on Healthy Kids Day and other YMCA events and programs. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>