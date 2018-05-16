Home

Mt. Sterling ServiceMaster marking 20th anniversary

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 16:17 Casscounty2

ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration, a provider of fire, water, mold, and reconstruction services, is celebrating 20 years in business serving 18 counties across western Illinois and eastern Missouri.

“It’s an honor to serve the Mt. Sterling, Quincy, Macomb, Jacksonville, and Hannibal communities for more than 20 years, providing disaster restoration services,” said Larry Yingling, owner of ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration. “Our employees and customers are the heart of our business, and every employee I have is dedicated to delivering the best customer experience each and every time. I am honored to lead this company and serve our community.” &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Morning by morning, God granting good, perfect gifts

Have you noticed how people respond to different times of the day with varying degrees of liveliness?

A mother’s greatest reward is God’s praise
A God for all the seasons
Agape can conquer all

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers