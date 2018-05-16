Mt. Sterling ServiceMaster marking 20th anniversary

ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration, a provider of fire, water, mold, and reconstruction services, is celebrating 20 years in business serving 18 counties across western Illinois and eastern Missouri.

"It's an honor to serve the Mt. Sterling, Quincy, Macomb, Jacksonville, and Hannibal communities for more than 20 years, providing disaster restoration services," said Larry Yingling, owner of ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration. "Our employees and customers are the heart of our business, and every employee I have is dedicated to delivering the best customer experience each and every time. I am honored to lead this company and serve our community."