Morgan Co. youth fair scholarship

Amanda Jackson, the daughter of Mark and Donna Jackson of rural Jacksonville, has been named the recipient of the first Morgan County Fair youth exhibitor scholarship, for $1,000. She will be attending Kansas State University this fall, majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Business.

Jackson was selected by a committee that reviewed the applications and essays. She was awarded based on her commitment to the fair, her 4-H club, and numerous community involvements. The Gala committee was excited to have such a great response of applicants for the first year.

