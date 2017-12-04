More than just livestock at the Beardstown FFA Barnyard

The Beardstown FFA Chapter held their annual barnyard event Wednesday, March 29. The event was attended by over 1,000 students in preschool through sixth grade. Students were able to meet, pet, and even sit on some of the animals, which included a horse, piglets, a calf, an alpaca, and many others.

The barnyard featured more than just livestock this year, exposing students to several different aspects of agriculture. Students toured the greenhouse where they learned about the purpose of a greenhouse, different propagation methods, and saw an actual nursery operation. An equipment station featured farm equipment, including a John Deere tractor, utility tractor, backhoe, four-wheeler, and many other items. Students got to sit on the tractors and learn about their purpose in agriculture.

