Subhead After 27 years, owners Mike and Phyllis Dour look to begin a new chapter in their lives

Turning the page – Phyllis and Mike Dour, who’ve owned Millard Florist, will close their store July 3, and look to begin a new chapter in their lives. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

For Beardstown residents Phyllis and Mike Dour, life as they’ve come to know it is going to change on Friday, July 3. That’s the day they will close the floral shop they’ve operated for the last 27 years, and the business known as Millard Florist will cease to exist. “It’s going to be a sad day,” Phyllis said. “The Millard Florist name has been part of Beardstown for 90 years. Since 1930 there…