Meredosia TIF funds will be distributed

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 11:42 Casscounty2
By: 
Loren Hamilton

The village of Meredosia will receive TIF funds in 2021 but not nearly  the amount that was hoped for.
    A TIF district was established in 1999 for a subdivision that would hopefully have 75 homes. Now, 19 years later, only 5 have been built. A growth in employment from CIPS and National Starch was forecast but both experienced closings. Over 400 jobs were lost.

