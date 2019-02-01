Meredosia TIF funds will be distributed

The village of Meredosia will receive TIF funds in 2021 but not nearly the amount that was hoped for.

A TIF district was established in 1999 for a subdivision that would hopefully have 75 homes. Now, 19 years later, only 5 have been built. A growth in employment from CIPS and National Starch was forecast but both experienced closings. Over 400 jobs were lost.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.