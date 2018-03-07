Meredosia School Board to review volleyball co-op
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:57 Casscounty2
By:
Loren Hamilton
The volleyball co-op between Meredosia
and Triopia will soon expire and
the coaching staff of Meredosia seems to
be good with that.
High school coach Amy Davis and assistant
Victoria Miller asked the Meredosia
School Board at a recent meeting
to consider fielding its own junior high
squad that would include fifth graders.
The topic will be placed on the April
agenda of the school board. The public is
encouraged to attend and be heard.
