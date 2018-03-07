Meredosia School Board to review volleyball co-op

The volleyball co-op between Meredosia

and Triopia will soon expire and

the coaching staff of Meredosia seems to

be good with that.

High school coach Amy Davis and assistant

Victoria Miller asked the Meredosia

School Board at a recent meeting

to consider fielding its own junior high

squad that would include fifth graders.

The topic will be placed on the April

agenda of the school board. The public is

encouraged to attend and be heard.

