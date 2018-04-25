Meredosia board seats new trustee

Steve Staake was sworn in as the newest trustee of the Meredosia Village Board during its April meeting. Staake replaces Steve Hall who resigned to spend more time with family.

In the police report, Chief Williams requested trustees tighten the village burning ordinance.

Currently only yard waste is approved for burning. Chief Williams would like a ban on all burn barrels as the contents are not visible. Also recommended was a limit on the hours and days of burning and only during spring and summer months and daylight hours. The board tabled the issue until a later date.