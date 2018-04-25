Home

Meredosia board seats new trustee

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:51 Casscounty2
By: 
Loren Hamilton

Steve Staake was sworn in as the newest trustee of the Meredosia Village Board during its April meeting. Staake replaces Steve Hall who resigned to spend more time with family.

In the police report, Chief Williams requested trustees tighten the village burning ordinance.

Currently only yard waste is approved for burning. Chief Williams would like a ban on all burn barrels as the contents are not visible. Also recommended was a limit on the hours and days of burning and only during spring and summer months and daylight hours. The board tabled the issue until a later date. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Agape can conquer all

“This is how we have come to know love: He laid down his life for us. We should also lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.” 1 John 3:16

Spring cleaning is finally underway
Living with hope in Christ
The proof is in His presence

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers