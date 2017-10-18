Merchants Trick or Treat contest

The Beardstown Chamber of Commerce will once again be organizing the Annual Merchant’s Trick or Treat. This year the Chamber would like to add a new feature to the Halloween celebration.

The Chamber board of directors would like to hold a friendly competition amongst the Chamber Members who dress up and/or decorate their establishments or vehicles. A group made up of board members and a public official will judge those businesses that wish to participate. The criteria is limited to the costumes of the staff and/or the décor of the entrance to the business. The winner will be awarded a traveling trophy.

