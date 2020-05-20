Body

This Memorial Day weekend, one will likely see flags lining streets, squares and parks in area towns along with flags decorating the graves of military veterans. Absent, however, will be the ceremonies and tributes held to honor and remember military personnel who have died in service to their country.

In Beardstown, flags will be displayed at the square and the Beardstown VFW will be placing flags on veterans’ graves in City Cemetery, Oak Grove and Lutheran Cemetery.

However, the usual speeches and ceremony at Art Zeeck Park, the laying of the wreath on the river, and the VFW meal will not be held this year.

“Due to COVID-19, they will not be having speeches at the park because of the fact there would be 10 or more people there,” Mayor Leslie A. Harris said. The ceremony generally attracts about 50 people, which would violate the governor’s restrictions on the number of people in a gathering.

In Virginia, the Memorial Day Program organized by the Virginia Christian Women has been canceled. Ashland’s American Legion and VFW Post have canceled their annual program at the school. The Ashland groups may host a program on Veterans’ Day.

Members of groups placing flags at area cemeteries say they are following social distancing guidelines.