McHenry joins Ashland Village Board

Ashland resident Dave McHenry became the newest member of the village board of trustees at last week’s meeting of the board. The members of the board voted unanimously to confirm Mayor Kitty Mau’s appointment of McHenry. Following the vote, McHenry took the oath of office. The seat was previously held by Ronald Cave who passed away in May and the seat had been vacant since. McHenry will…