McGovern earns doctorate

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 11:13 casscounty2

    Bill and Jan McGovern, of rural Beardstown, would like to announce that their daughter Melissa Marie McGovern has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmacology and Neuroscience from Southern Illinois University. Dr. McGovern’s research investigated hearing loss. Dr. McGovern is a 2013 graduate of Illinois College with a BS in psychology and a 2005 graduate of Beardstown High School. Dr. McGovern will continue her research into hearing at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas this fall. Bill and Jan held a reception to celebrate Dr. McGovern at their house on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.

