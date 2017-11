Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville re-cently announced Chris McConnell, LPN, as the 2017 Employee of the Fourth Quarter.

While Chris has only worked at Culbertson Me-morial for a year, she has been an LPN for 25 years. Chris is currently the nurse for Dr. Jason Rakita at Rushville Family Practice.

