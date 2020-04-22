Home

Mayor’s aldermanic appointment fails to win a council vote

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 15:22 Casscounty2
Brian DeLoche

Beardstown Mayor Leslie Harris’ bid to fill the vacant aldermanic seat left by Alderman Tom Penwarden’s retirement was rebuffed Tuesday night when a motion to fill the seat failed to earn a second.
Harris had nominated Fourth Ward resident Kristen Reich to fill the remainder of Penwarden’s unexpired term, pointing out that Reich was a lifelong city resident and the granddaughter of the late Lee Ann Arenz, a former city clerk.

Alderwoman Missy Meyer introduced the motion to appoint Reich, but none of the remaining six council members present offered a second to bring the issue to a vote.

