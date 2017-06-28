May 7, 1858 – Beardstown’s place in history is assured

Friday, May 7, 1858 – the date of Abraham Lincoln’s most famous case, known today as the Almanac Trial – took place in the second floor courtroom of the Cass County Courthouse at 3rd and State streets.

This story begins in a place called Walker’s Grove in Mason County. For many years, Walker’s Grove was a popular location for religious camp meetings. One such meeting was conducted by the Methodists at the end of August 1857. Ministers conducted camp meetings during the Summer months. These could run a week or longer, with entire families coming to stay for one or more days. Marriages and baptisms were performed, as well as scripture lessons.

