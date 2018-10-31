Masons to raise funds for daycare

Affordable day care is critically important for many families, as is the need to support affordable day care options.

To help achieve this goal, the Virginia Masonic Lodge is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser for the Virginia Community Day Care. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Dr. Ugs Drugstore Café in downtown Virginia. Food service will begin at 5 p.m., featuring grilled pork loin chops. The trivia game will start at 6 p.m.