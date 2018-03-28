March/April

March 29

Community Housing Program of Cass County Mental Health will have its Spring Bake Sale from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. (or when sold out) at the Beardstown Walmart. Proceeds will benefit residents of the Parkview and Brid- geview apartments.

Triopia High School will host a blood drive from 12:30-5 p.m. at 2204 Arenzville Concord Rd. in the school’s gym foyer. For more information, call 217-457-2281.

March 30

The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Good Friday Fish Fry will be from 11 a.m. until sold out, with proceeds to benefit Doug Dotzert. Dine-in, carry-out, and delivery available, 323- 1191.

Gospel concert 6 p.m. at Black Oak Church, Upper Meredosia Rd., south of Beardstown. Soup/sandwich supper 5 p.m. Call 322-7143 for more information.

April 3

The Alzheimer’s Association and Cass County Health Department will present a program on “The Basics” of Alzheimer’s, including information on detection, risk factors and disease stages. It will be at 10 a.m. at the Beardstown Public Library. Registration is required, either by phone, 217-726-5184, or by going online to alz.org/ Illinois.

April 7

Ivan Parker and Josh Parker will present a concert at 6 p.m. at the Athens Christian Church, 1411 E. Rt. 29, Athens. Doors open at 5 p.m. For ticket information, call 217-482- 5114, go to facebook.com/ hankkarlagospel or email hankdaubs@hotmail.com.

April 19

The Alzheimer’s Association and Cass County Health Department will present a program, “Know the Ten Signs” of Alzheimer’s, from 6-7:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hall in Virginia. Registration is required, 217-726-5184.