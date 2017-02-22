March Park District Programs

Registration has begun for March programs at the Beardstown Park District. On Tuesdays from March 7 through March 28 is a Baseball Pitching Clinic for boys ages 9 and 10 at 4 p.m. and Baseball Buds for boys ages 6-8 at 5 p.m. On Thursdays from March 9 through March 30 is a Softball Pitching Clinic for girls ages 9 and 10 at 4 p.m. and Softball Stars for girls ages 6-8 at 5 p.m. For registration forms, information on fees and any other information needed, come to the park office, call 323-2555, visit beardstownparkdistrict.com, or find us on Facebook.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.