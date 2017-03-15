March is Ag month

March 21 is the official “National Ag Day” which is celebrated in classrooms and communities across the country. The theme for National Ag Day 2017 is “Agriculture: Food For Life.”

Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau will be celebrating all month. Lindsay McQueen, Manager, said “We are excited to get the community involved in our industry and hope this creates a dialog with consumers and farmers.” CMFB partnered with County Market to have a coloring contest for kids 10 and under. Copies can be picked up at the grocery store or the CMFB office on Tendick St. and must be turned in by March 31.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.