Home

The many benefits of properly mulching trees

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 13:00 casscounty2
By: 
Kari Houle

    A few weeks ago was Arbor Day and I was working with a local community to help celebrate by planting a tree. Of course one of the important parts of planting a tree is making sure to mulch the tree after planting. I’ve spoken before on the benefits of mulch but with the gardening season really winding up, I figured it was worth it to revisit proper mulching and the benefits it provides.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers