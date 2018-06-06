Main Street sponsoring several events

The Beardstown Main Street has a lot going on this week.

Brown Bag Lunches

Their first Brown Bag Lunch will be Wednesday, June 6, at 12 noon. Entertainment will be provided by home town musician Nathan Carls and collaborator Terry Brennen.

Farmers’ Market

In addition to the Brown Bag Lunch, the Main Street and the Chamber are working to bring back the Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to the late start growers got this year, there will be four vendors with limited produce. Debbie Deloche will be at the market with doll clothes, Brian DeLoche will display some of his photography, and the BHS Ag Department will be at the market with baskets of flowers, plant starts, and a few other items. Lori Moon will be at the market with products from Moon Farms, and it is expected eggs will be for sale.

Anyone with produce, eggs, baked goods, etc. for the market should contact the Main Street at 909- 4228 or the Chamber at 323-3271.

Blues, Brews, & BBQ

Blues, Brews, & BBQ is this weekend, June 8-9.

There will be a People’s Choice for the BBQ made by contestants, a beer tasting provided by Hand of Fate Brewery, and lots of vendors with lots of BBQ and other choices as well!

The Duck Drop will be held at 2 p.m. with the Main Street board members selling ducks. Contact either the office or one of the board members and pick the quickest duck. The winner will receive a Yeti Cooler Bag and grilling accessories.