Macomb's Genesis Garden seeking votes in grant competition

Body

The Genesis Garden in Macomb is currently #76 in the Voting Phase for State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program. The 9th annual Neighborhood Assist program presents a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters.

Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. State Farm announced the top 200 causes and then invited U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address to vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. Voting ends at 10:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Two thousand submissions were received through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists.

The Genesis Garden is providing for five unmet needs in its community:

• Genesis House: A shelter that provides emergency housing to families with nowhere to go.

• Emergency Food Response: Provides milk, eggs, bread, meat and other groceries to anyone in McDonough County who asks for help. Right now the group is providing food to 150-175 households a week at a cost of $2500 per week.

• Summer Meals Program: Delivers breakfast and lunch 7 days a week to any child that requests it in McDonough County. Currently they are delivering almost 8,000 meals a week.

• Victory Garden Project: This includes 5 gardens where everyone is invited to pick vegetables, flowers and herbs. The group hopes to expand to 10 locations in 2021.

• Kids Cook Program: Provides tools, ingredients, recipes, instructional videos and live online coaching for local children. This enables them to learn life skills, make healthy eating choices and provides a productive outlet while stuck at home.

On Nov. 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com.