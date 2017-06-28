Home

Looking back at hospitals in Beardstown

Wed, 06/28/2017 - 10:15 casscounty2
By: 
Harriet Lee

    When Thomas Beard first settled in what was later to become Beardstown, it was 1820 and known as a Kickapoo town and also called “Mound Village,” but by about 1830 many people started to come in and settle here by the river. Thomas Beard and friends laid out the plans of our town and so with more people settling here, more buildings and stores were needed. Also, it was being noted doctors and offices were needed and later a hospital would be needed to care for the people. Also churches were being built; also hotels, schools, and stores were springing up.
    In about 1837 to 1849 a Methodist church was built on 5th and State Street, but before being used as a church it was used as a hospital, as there was an epidemic of cholera and a hospital was needed. This was to become our first hospital in Beardstown.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Morris celebrates birthday

    The family of Barbara Morris, of Virginia, are hosting an Open House, on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Basement, 281 E. Hardin, Virginia.

Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers