Local woman files lawsuit against Beardstown officer

A local woman has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against a Beardstown police officer in connection with an October 2017 incident.

The suit, filed Monday, Oct. 29 in Springfield’s Federal District Court, alleges that Beardstown Police Officer Ian Dennis “acted willfully and wantonly, maliciously and with a conscious disregard and deliberate indifference” to Marilyn Hea’s civil rights when he placed her under arrest in connection with an Oct. 15 incident that took place outside her home.

