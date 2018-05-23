Local veteran moved by Honor Flight reception

For a Virginia veteran, Memorial Day always has a special significance but this year’s observance will be even more meaningful.

William “Mike” Lynn, who served in Vietnam from 1968-1969, participated last week in the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight which takes veterans to the nation’s capital to view the war memorials, an experience which had a positive and healing impact for the Army veteran.

After nearly 50 years, Lynn received a welcoming reception, something he did not have in 1969.

“There’s no way to describe it,” Lynn said of the Honor Flight. “It was awesome."

“When we got to Reagan Airport, it was unbelievable the people who were there to greet us.”

Three years ago, a friend brought Lynn an application for the flight and told him not to think about it, but just go. For Lynn, the opportunity was worth the wait.

The veterans left early May 15 from the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield and were flown to the nation's capital. There they boarded buses and made stops at the World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials, Arlington Cemetery and the Aerospace Museum.