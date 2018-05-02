Local Karate club competes at state meet
Seven members of the Beardstown Shudokan Karate Club travelled to Chicago over the weekend to compete in the state karate tournament. Shawn Von Drehle earned a first place finish in sparring (Kumite), a second place in basics (Kihon) and a third place in Kata.
Stephen Becker earned third place finishes in Kumite, Kihon, and Kata while Austin Becker earned a third place medal in Kata. Instructor (Sinsei) Jim Hamman finished second in Kumite, while Sinsei Ernie Bolen finished third in Kumite.