Local Karate club competes at state meet

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 16:22 Casscounty2
Four earn medals

Seven members of the Beardstown Shudokan Karate Club travelled to Chicago over the weekend to compete in the state karate tournament. Shawn Von Drehle earned a first place finish in sparring (Kumite), a second place in basics (Kihon) and a third place in Kata.

Stephen Becker earned third place finishes in Kumite, Kihon, and Kata while Austin Becker earned a third place medal in Kata. Instructor (Sinsei) Jim Hamman finished second in Kumite, while Sinsei Ernie Bolen finished third in Kumite.

