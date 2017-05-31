LLCC Summer hours

Home

    Lincoln Land Community College announces its summer hours of operation. Through Aug. 6, the Springfield campus and outlying locations are closed Friday through Sunday, in addition to Memorial Day, May 29 and Independence Day, July 4. Specific summer hours of operation for various offices are as follows:
    • LLCC administrative offices – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • LLCC Library ­– Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 15-June 4; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from June 5-July 30 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 31-Aug. 6
    • LLCC Admission/Registration, Advising/Counseling, Financial Aid offices and LLCC bookstore – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • LLCC Testing Center – go to http://www.llcc.edu/placement-testing/for summer testing schedule.
    • LLCC education service areas (Beardstown, Jacksonville, Hillsboro, Litchfield, Taylorville) – Monday through Thursday, call for hours of operation.
    • LLCC-Capital City Training Center, 130 W. Mason St., will maintain its regular hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Illinois Small Business Development Center at LLCC, Montgomery Hall, LLCC-Springfield will maintain regular office hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    Regular hours resume Monday, Aug. 7. For more information, contact the LLCC Public Relations and Marketing Office at 786-2577 or 800-727-4161, extension 62577.
    Registration is currently underway for summer classes, which begin June 5, and fall semester classes, which begin Aug. 19. For registration information, call 786-2292 or 1-800-727-4161, extension 62292, or visit the Lincoln Land Community College website at www.llcc.edu.

