LLCC game design tourney

Lincoln Land Community College will hold its second annual Video Game Design Tournament Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in A. Lincoln Commons on the Springfield campus, 5250 Shepherd Road. The public is invited to attend the free event.

More than 40 students from LLCC’s Video Game Design course will make up 16 teams for this year’s tournament themed, “Don’t Stop Me Now.” The LLCC improvisational jazz band will provide music. Visitors can try out the games designed by LLCC students and vote via smartphone for best game, most innovative game, and most enjoyable game. Prizes will be awarded to the top vote-getters.

More information is available at www.llcc.edu/computer-gaming.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.