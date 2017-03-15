Home

LLCC Ag members compete

Wed, 03/15/2017

    Thirteen Lincoln Land Community College Agriculture Club members competed at the Illinois Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) spring conference held at LLCC-Springfield Feb. 10. Students from 13 community colleges and universities participated in contests designed to test their knowledge and readiness for their future careers.
    The college bowl team of Matt Talkemeyer (Arenzville), Lauren Bickel (Michigan), Isaac Cruz (Palmyra), Ethan Keiser (Nokomis), Adrian Austin (Mt. Vernon), and Andrew Daniels (Cantrall) won first place out of 10 schools competing. The team stumbled in their first match, losing to Western Illinois University. They then ran the table from the losers bracket, winning six matches in a row.

Hamm 70th anniversary

    Pete and Lois Hamm were married on March 15, 1947.
    Cards or notes can be sent to them in care of Evergreen Place, 8570 St. Luke’s Drive, Beardstown, IL 62618.

Wessel 50th anniversary
Taylor celebrates 95th
Wessel Anniversary
Roberts 95th birthday
Weishaar 97th birthday

