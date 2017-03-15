LLCC Ag members compete

Thirteen Lincoln Land Community College Agriculture Club members competed at the Illinois Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) spring conference held at LLCC-Springfield Feb. 10. Students from 13 community colleges and universities participated in contests designed to test their knowledge and readiness for their future careers.

The college bowl team of Matt Talkemeyer (Arenzville), Lauren Bickel (Michigan), Isaac Cruz (Palmyra), Ethan Keiser (Nokomis), Adrian Austin (Mt. Vernon), and Andrew Daniels (Cantrall) won first place out of 10 schools competing. The team stumbled in their first match, losing to Western Illinois University. They then ran the table from the losers bracket, winning six matches in a row.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.