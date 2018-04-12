LLCC Ag Club wins awards at PAS Conference

Members of the Lincoln Land Community College Agriculture Club, which includes several local students, performed well at the National Postsecondary Agriculture Student (PAS) Conference in Louisville last month, where they competed against teams from 18 states.

The Livestock Specialist – Overall Team of Dalton Johnston (Virginia), Dalton Litterly (Elkhart) and Austin Dennison (Virden) won first place at the conference. Johnston earned first place individually, followed by Litterly in third place.

The Livestock Specialist – Swine Team of Mason Gordon (Rushville, Ind.), Adrian Austin (Mt. Vernon) and Austin Smith (Arenzville) placed third overall.