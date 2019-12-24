Little Mexico Beardstown Chamber Business of the Month for Dec. 2019
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 08:22 Casscounty2
The Beardstown Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Little Mexico has been chosen December 2019 Business of the Month! The nomination was made by an individual who is always extremely pleased with the customer service they receive each time they are at Little Mexico. They stated that they always receive fast, friendly service, and the food is excellent!
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.