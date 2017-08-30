At the Library: Week of September 4

New Books

All the Good Parts by Loretta Nyhan

At 39, Leona Accorsi is broke, single, back in school, and living in her sister Carly’s basement. She’s perfectly content being quirky Auntie Lee to Carly’s four children. That is, until Leona’s doctor tells her that if she wants to have a child, she’d better do it now.

Leona does want a baby. She always has, but the circumstances have never been right. Now she has a huge decision to make: face motherhood on her own or risk missing out on its rewards. Unfortunately, she’s let her romantic life go stagnant.

Better Homes and Garden’s Complete Canning Guide

This is the book for everyone who wants to preserve food—from novice to pro—with step-by-step explanations of techniques, ranging from the basics of canning to freezing, drying, fermenting, and pickling. Readers can preserve a range of produce including fruits, vegetables, herbs—anything in season can be “put by” to enjoy later.

Upcoming Programs

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! Help us reach our goal of 500 new cards by coming in and getting your card. Any student who attends the Beardstown CUSD #15 is eligible for a free card regardless of address.

Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Come check out Ms. Carolyn’s new story time items!

Teen Titans Go Library Card Sign up month – Every child who signs up for a new library card during the month of September receives a free ice cream treat!

Sept. 11-16 – Food for Fines week: For each non-perishable item you bring in for our food drive, receive $1 off your overdue fines.

Friday, Sept 22 at 1 p.m. - Early Out Movie Event: Boss Baby

Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. – Movie Night for Adults: TBA

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. - CrAfterWorks Club: Vintage Decoupage Pumpkins.

