At the Library: Week of October 23

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 10:48 casscounty2

    Upcoming Programs
    Monday Pre-K Storytime at 10:30 a.m.
    Tuesdays in October – Spooky Stories and Snacks from 3:30 to 4 p.m. - Ages 5-12.
    Friday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. - Early Out Children’s Movie Event: Goosebumps.
    Monday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. - Adult Movie Event: Psycho.
    Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. CrAfterWorks Club: Wood Pumpkins.
    The Haunted Library program that was scheduled for Oct. 27 has been cancelled. Please join us for our other October events.

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

