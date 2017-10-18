At the Library: Week of October 23

Upcoming Programs

Monday Pre-K Storytime at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesdays in October – Spooky Stories and Snacks from 3:30 to 4 p.m. - Ages 5-12.

Friday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. - Early Out Children’s Movie Event: Goosebumps.

Monday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. - Adult Movie Event: Psycho.

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. CrAfterWorks Club: Wood Pumpkins.

The Haunted Library program that was scheduled for Oct. 27 has been cancelled. Please join us for our other October events.

