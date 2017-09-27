Home

At the Library: Week of October 2

    Upcoming Programs:
    September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! Help us reach our goal of 500 new cards by coming in and getting your card. Any student who attends the Beardstown CUSD #15 is eligible for a free card regardless of address.
    Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Come check out Ms. Carolyn’s new story time items!
    Teen Titans Go Library Card Sign up month – Every child who signs up for a new library card during the month of September receives a free ice cream treat!
    Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. - CrAfterWorks Club: Vintage Decoupage Pumpkins (please call to register for this free program).
    Tuesdays in October from 3:30 – 4 p.m.: Spooky Stories and Snacks for ages 5-12.

Duckwiler anniversary

    Mr. and Mrs. Dean Duckwiler of Chandlerville will be celebrating their 60th anniversary with a card reception on Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m.

