At the Library: Week of May 8

New Books

News of the World by Paulette Jiles

It is 1870 and Captain Jefferson Kidd travels through Texas, giving readings to paying audiences hungry for news of the world. In Wichita Falls, he is offered $50 to deliver a young orphan to her relatives in San Antonio. Their 400-mile journey through unsettled territory and unforgiving terrain proves difficult and at times dangerous. As the miles pass, the two lonely survivors begin to trust each other, forging a bond that marks the difference between life and death in this treacherous land. Exquisitely rendered and morally complex, News of the World is a brilliant work of historical fiction that explores the boundaries of family, responsibility, honor, and trust.

The Road Back to You by Ian Morgan Crone

Ignorance is bliss, except in self-awareness. Do you want help figuring out who you are and why you’re stuck in the same ruts? The Enneagram is an ancient personality typing system with an uncanny accuracy in describing how human beings are wired, both positively and negatively. The Road Back to You forges a unique approach: a practical, comprehensive way of accessing Enneagram wisdom and exploring its connections with Christian spirituality for a deeper knowledge of ourselves, compassion for others, and love for God.

Upcoming Programs

Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. – Mommy, Dolly, and Me Par-TEA (Limited space).

May 15 – 19 – Make ‘n’ Take Nature Ornaments (Pick yours up this week!).

Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. CrAfterWorks Club: Fabric Flowers.

Friday, May 26 at 1 p.m. – Children’s Movie Event: Moana.

Monday, May 29 – BHML Closed in Observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m. – Adult Movie Event: La La Land.