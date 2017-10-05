At the Library: Week of May 15

New Books

Avenue of Mysteries by John Irving

John Irving returns to the themes that established him as one of our most admired and beloved authors in this absorbing novel of fate and memory. Juan Diego—a 14-year-old boy who was born and grew up in Mexico—has a 13-year-old sister. Her name is Lupe and she is a mind reader. What might a 13-year-old girl be driven to do, if she thought she could change the future?

As an older man, Juan Diego will take a trip to the Philippines, but what travels with him are his dreams and memories; he is most alive in his childhood and early adolescence in Mexico. As we grow older—most of all, in what we remember and what we dream—we live in the past. Sometimes, we live more vividly in the past than in the present.

Below the Belt by Stuart Woods

Newly ensconced in his Santa Fe abode with a lovely female companion, Stone Barrington receives a call from an old friend requesting a favor. A situation has arisen that could escalate into an explosive quagmire, and only someone with Stone’s stealth and subtlety can contain the damage. But in the fickle circles of power, fortunes rise and fall on the turn of a dime, and it may turn out that Stone holds the key not just to one man’s fate, but to the fate of the nation.

Upcoming Programs

Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

May 15 – 19 – Make ‘n’ Take Nature Ornaments (Pick yours up this week!).

Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. CrAfterWorks Club: Fabric Flowers.

Friday, May 26 at 1 p.m. – Children’s Movie Event: Moana.

Monday, May 29 – BHML Closed in Observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m. – Adult Movie Event: La La Land.

Tuesday, May 30 – Registration for Summer Reading Program begins!

