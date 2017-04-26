At the Library: Week of May 1

Congratulations to Julissa Nunez, Eddie Keaton, and Rebecca Avosse for winning the National Library Week poster contest!

Upcoming Programs

Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. – CrAfterworks Club: Watercolor Resist Painting.

Monday, May 1 at 9 a.m. - Tomatoes, Potatoes, and Peppers, Oh My! Presentation.

Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. – Mommy, Dolly, and Me Par-TEA (Limited space).

