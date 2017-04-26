Home

At the Library: Week of May 1

Wed, 04/26/2017

    Congratulations to Julissa Nunez, Eddie Keaton, and Rebecca Avosse for winning the National Library Week poster contest!
    Upcoming Programs
    Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
    Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. – CrAfterworks Club: Watercolor Resist Painting.
    Monday, May 1 at 9 a.m. - Tomatoes, Potatoes, and Peppers, Oh My! Presentation.
    Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. – Mommy, Dolly, and Me Par-TEA (Limited space).

Brown 50th anniversary

    Bob and Janet Brown were married April 13, 1967 at RLDS Church in Beardstown. The Maid of Honor was Vicki Coats and the Best Man was Sam Brannan.

Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th
Peacock 50th anniversary
Lewis celebrates 90th

