At the Library: Week of March 30
Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:28 casscounty2
The library thanks all of those who stopped by their Maker Neighborhood this past week.
Upcoming Programs
Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, March 30 – Adult CrAfterworks Club – Etched Wineglasses at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 7 – Early Out Movie Event at 1 p.m. Call to reserve your child’s spot to watch the new movie Sing!
Friday, April 14 – Drop in Easter Crafts at the Children’s library.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.