Home

At the Library: Week of March 30

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:28 casscounty2

    The library thanks all of those who stopped by their Maker Neighborhood this past week.
    Upcoming Programs
    Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
    Thursday, March 30 – Adult CrAfterworks Club – Etched Wineglasses at 6 p.m.
    Friday, April 7 – Early Out Movie Event at 1 p.m. Call to reserve your child’s spot to watch the new movie Sing!
    Friday, April 14 – Drop in Easter Crafts at the Children’s library.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Jurgens celebrates 90th

    Walter William Jurgens will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 7. He is the son of William Edward and Emma Clara Jurgens.

Peacock 50th anniversary
Lewis celebrates 90th
Hamm 70th anniversary
Wessel 50th anniversary
Taylor celebrates 95th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers