At the Library: Week of March 23

New Books

We are Water by Wally Lamb

We Are Water is a disquieting and ultimately uplifting novel about a marriage, a family, and human resilience in the face of tragedy. It is a portrait of modern America, exploring issues of class, changing social mores, the legacy of racial violence, and the nature of creativity and art. Wally Lamb brilliantly captures the essence of human experience and the ways in which we search for love and meaning in our lives.

Lucky Boy by Shanti Sekharan

Lucky Boy presents two very different American stories, tied together by the fate of a child. When Soli Castro-Valdez leaves her small Mexican village for the United States, she endures the difficult journey but arrives pregnant and undocumented. Meanwhile, Kavya Reddy, who is unable to have a child, becomes a foster parent—and when Soli winds up in immigrant detention, her son Ignacio winds up with Kavya. But the story has just begun.

New Movies

Owlegories Volume 1 and 2 (Animated series that teaches kids about God through the amazing things found in nature.)

The Great Gatsby

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Goosebumps

Upcoming Programs

Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, March 20 – Friday, March 24 – Our Maker Neighborhood in the Children’s library. Drop in anytime during the week for lots of pretend play fun! Attendees can build a house, play pet doctor, bake a pizza, go grocery shopping and lots more!

Thursday, March 30 – Adult CrAfterworks Club – Etched Wineglasses at 6 p.m.

Monday, April 3 – First Monday Coffee Hour: Cass County Health Services will be here to talk about all of the services and programs they offer for the community.

Friday, April 7 – Early Out Movie Event at 1 p.m. Call to reserve your child’s spot to watch the new movie Sing!

