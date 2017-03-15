At the Library: Week of March 16

New Books

Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly

During World War II, America’s fledgling aeronautics industry hired black female mathematicians to fill a labor shortage. These “human computers” stayed on to work for NASA and made sure America won the Space Race. They fought for their country’s future and for their share of the American dream. This is their untold story.

The Whistler by John Grisham

We expect our judges to be honest and wise. Their integrity and impartiality are the bedrock of the entire judicial system. We trust them to ensure fair trials, to protect the rights of all litigants, to punish those who do wrong, and to oversee the orderly and efficient flow of justice.

But what happens when a judge bends the law or takes a bribe?

Upcoming Programs

Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, March 20 – Friday, March 24: Our Maker Neighborhood in the Children’s library.

Drop in any time during the week for lots of pretend play fun! You can build a house, play pet doctor, bake a pizza, go grocery shopping and lots more!

Thursday, March 30 – Adult CrAfterworks Club – Etched Wineglasses at 6 p.m.

Monday, April 3 – First Monday Coffee Hour: Cass County Health Services will be here to talk about all of the services and programs they offer for the community.

Please call to register for all programs.

We are now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come see us!

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.