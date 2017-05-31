At the Library: Week of June 5

New Books

Someday Home by Lauraine Snelling

A heartwarming story that celebrates how life-changing friendships can be found in all seasons of life. After losing her husband, Lynn has been lost in the grief and solitude she feels without him at home. She doesn’t want to sell the big family place, but she can’t exist there on her own much longer. After hearing of a new way of living--where single women share responsibilities as housemates--Lynn thinks she’s found the answer to her prayers. Soon she meets two ladies with whom she could begin this journey. These three women seek a place to grieve, to laugh, and to be renewed.

