At the Library: Week of June 26

Upcoming Programs

Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 – Summer Reading Program Week 2 – Junior Architects. Ages 1-9/3 – 4:30 p.m. Ages 10+/1 – 2:30 p.m.

Monday, June 26 – Adult Movie Event: A Dog’s Purpose at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 – Adult CrAfterWorks Club at 6 p.m. – Handmade Spa Products.

Thursday, June 29 – Summer Reading Program Week 3 – Nature’s Wonders. Ages 1-9/3 – 4:30 p.m. Ages 10+/1 – 2:30 p.m.

Please call to register for all programs at 323-4204.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.