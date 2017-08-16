At the Library: Week of August 21

Upcoming Programs:

Mondays in August – Pre-K Story Time - 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 14-18 – Make N’ Take: Back to School Crafts.

Monday, Aug. 21: Movie Night – The Shack 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Squirt Gun Painting at Art in the Park. Also, make sure to stop by and grab a cupcake from the Taste of Beardstown booth.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – CrAfterWorks Club: Terrariums at 6 p.m. (Please call to register for this free program).

