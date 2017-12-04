At the Library: Week of April 17

New Books

The Sleepwalker by Chris Bohjalian – a spine-tingling novel of lies, loss, and buried desire--the mesmerizing story of a wife and mother who vanishes from her bed late one night. Conjuring the strange and mysterious world of parasomnia, a place somewhere between dreaming and wakefulness, The Sleepwalker is a masterful novel from one of our most treasured storytellers.

The Roanoke Girls by Amy Engel - After her mother’s suicide, 15-year-old Lane Roanoke goes to live with her grandparents and fireball cousin, Allegra, on their vast estate in rural Kansas. But when she discovers the dark truth at the heart of the family, she runs… fast and far away.

Eleven years later, Lane’s grandfather calls to tell her Allegra has gone missing. Did she run too? Or something worse? As it weaves between Lane’s first Roanoke summer and her return, The Roanoke Girls shocks and tantalizes, exploring the secrets families keep and the fierce and terrible love that both binds them together and rips them apart.

New Movies

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.

Joy - Centered on the woman (Jennifer Lawrence) who founds a business dynasty and becomes a matriarch in her own right. Facing betrayal, treachery, the loss of innocence and the scars of love, Joy becomes a true boss of family and enterprise.

La Petit Nicolas - Little Nicholas is a 2009 French-Belgian family comedy film directed by Laurent Tirard. It is based on a series of children’s books by René Goscinny.

Upcoming Programs

Pre-K Story time – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Poster Contest at BHML for National Library Week – Deadline to enter is April 14. Posters will be hung in the library and prizes will be awarded for three different age groups.

Drop in Easter Crafting – now through Easter. Come make a basket complete with candy, an egg wreath, or a cute pop-up chick.

Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. - Adult Movie Night: To Kill a Mockingbird (1962).

Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. – CrAfterworks Club: Watercolor Resist Painting.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.