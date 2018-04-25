Library upgrades children’s area

The Prairie Skies Public Library District held an open house April 10 during National Library week to highlight the changes made to the children’s area at the Ashland location.

The changes were funded by a $5,000 grant from the Tracy Family Foundation (www.tracyfoundation.org) located in Mt. Sterling. The library hopes the changes will encourage families with young children to not only visit the library to check out books but also to stay and use the area to look at books and play with the puzzles and toys provided by the grant.