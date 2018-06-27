Home

Library to host program on JEPC

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 15:43 Casscounty2

Prairie Skies Public Library District will host “Escape to the Wild,” a program about the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area Nature Area. It will be held Thursday, June 28, in Pleasant Plains at 10 a.m. and in Ashland at 1 p.m.

A JEPC conservation education representative will talk about what is going on this summer at the park.

For more information, call Ashland at 217-476- 3417 or Pleasant Plains at 217-626-1553, check out the website at www.pspld.com or go to facebook.

Lifestyle

Community important on our journey of faith

This week, Beardstown had a chance to celebrate something that many towns do not. It was our ZIP code day! Every one hundred years, the date corresponds to our ZIP code.

Remember God’s goodness, faithfulness
A prayer for when we ask the question ‘why’
Laughter is good medicine

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers