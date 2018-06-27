Library to host program on JEPC

Prairie Skies Public Library District will host “Escape to the Wild,” a program about the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area Nature Area. It will be held Thursday, June 28, in Pleasant Plains at 10 a.m. and in Ashland at 1 p.m.

A JEPC conservation education representative will talk about what is going on this summer at the park.

For more information, call Ashland at 217-476- 3417 or Pleasant Plains at 217-626-1553, check out the website at www.pspld.com or go to facebook.