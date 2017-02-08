At the Library

New Books

Stranger Things by Erin Healy – Serena Diaz’s life is imploding. A troubled student has accused the young biology teacher of inappropriate conduct, cutting off her promising career just as it was starting to blossom. But that’s just the beginning of Serena’s problems. A therapeutic walk in the woods leads to an assault and senseless murder. Serena must confront evil itself to unravel the terrifying danger that pursues her. Erin Healy writes supernatural suspense novels from a Christian worldview. Her books explore what it means to be a spiritual being in a physical world, and a physical creature in a spiritual world.

The Last Days of California by Mary Miller – Fifteen-year-old Jess is on a road trip to the end of the world. Her evangelical father has packed up the family and left their Alabama home behind to drive west in anticipation of the rapture. Jess’s semi-earnest efforts to believe are thwarted by a string of familiar teenage obsessions. With deadpan humor and savage charm, Mary Miller captures the gnawing uneasiness and escalating self-doubt of teenage life in America.

Upcoming Programs

Mondays in August – Pre-K Story Time - 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 14-18 – Make N’ Take: Back to School Crafts.

Monday, Aug. 21: Movie Night – The Shack 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Squirt Gun Painting at Art in the Park. Make sure to stop by and grab a cupcake from our Taste of Beardstown booth.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – CrAfterWorks Club: Terrariums at 6 p.m. (Please call to register for this free program).